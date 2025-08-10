TG Vishwa Prasad sends legal notice to union leaders
The Telugu film industry is on pause as a major workers' strike enters its second week.
Producer TG Vishwa Prasad has sent legal notices to union leaders, blaming the ongoing halt for heavy financial losses.
Meanwhile, the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) is urging everyone not to negotiate separately with the unions, hoping for a united solution.
Talks with Telangana's Cinematography Minister are coming up to try and break the deadlock.
Union leader Ammiraju Kanumilli insists fair pay is non-negotiable
Prasad says high membership fees are locking out new talent and hurting productions, while union leader Ammiraju Kanumilli insists those fees cover essentials like health insurance—and that fair pay is non-negotiable.
As both sides hold their ground, film shoots remain on hold and everyone's waiting to see if next week's meetings can finally get things rolling again.