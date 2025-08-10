TG Vishwa Prasad sends legal notice to union leaders Entertainment Aug 10, 2025

The Telugu film industry is on pause as a major workers' strike enters its second week.

Producer TG Vishwa Prasad has sent legal notices to union leaders, blaming the ongoing halt for heavy financial losses.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) is urging everyone not to negotiate separately with the unions, hoping for a united solution.

Talks with Telangana's Cinematography Minister are coming up to try and break the deadlock.