'Baahubali: The Epic' teaser to screen with 'Coolie,' 'War 2'

Runtime

The movie will have a lengthy runtime

What sets Baahubali: The Epic apart is its incredible runtime. While some reports suggest that the movie will have a runtime of 3 hours and 45 minutes, others say that it may run for over five hours! While most commercial films run for two to three hours, this journey requires commitment from viewers. The film's length has sparked both admiration and humor online, with some cinegoers calling it a "cinematic pilgrimage."