'Baahubali: The Epic' teaser to screen with 'Coolie,' 'War 2'
What's the story
On the 10th anniversary of Baahubali: The Beginning, director SS Rajamouli announced a special re-release of both Baahubali films as one epic cinematic experience titled Baahubali: The Epic. This reimagined presentation will premiere worldwide on October 31, 2025. To celebrate this momentous occasion, a teaser for the film will be screened with Rajinikanth's Coolie and Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's War 2, reported Gulte. The iconic movie starred Prabhas and Rana Daggubati.
Runtime
The movie will have a lengthy runtime
What sets Baahubali: The Epic apart is its incredible runtime. While some reports suggest that the movie will have a runtime of 3 hours and 45 minutes, others say that it may run for over five hours! While most commercial films run for two to three hours, this journey requires commitment from viewers. The film's length has sparked both admiration and humor online, with some cinegoers calling it a "cinematic pilgrimage."
Film details
'Coolie' and 'War 2': Cast, plot, release details
Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is a stylish action thriller and also features Aamir Khan in a cameo. The film's advance bookings have been phenomenal, reportedly touching ₹16cr in India. Meanwhile, War 2 is the much-anticipated addition to YRF's spy universe franchise. Starring Roshan and NTR, it promises high-octane action and a grand dance face-off between its leads. It also stars Kiara Advani and Ashutosh Rana. Both movies will release on August 14.