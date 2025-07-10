'Baahubali' 10th anniversary: Combined version is coming in October!

On the 10th anniversary of his blockbuster film Baahubali: The Beginning, director SS Rajamouli has announced a two-part combined version of both Baahubali films. Titled Baahubali: The Epic, this special re-release will hit theaters worldwide on October 31, 2025. The announcement was made with a poster featuring lead actor Prabhas and the release date on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.

Multilingual release 'Baahubali: The Epic' will be available in 4 languages The combined film will feature both Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017). It tells the story of a young man who discovers his true heritage and rightful place on the throne. The announcement also revealed that Baahubali: The Epic will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. However, fans expressed disappointment over the absence of a Kannada version.

Fan reactions Fans excited for the epic tale of Baahubali The news of Baahubali: The Epic has generated a lot of excitement among fans, with many taking to social media to express their enthusiasm. One fan wrote, "Baahubali raised the bar for Indian cinema. Ten glorious years of the masterpiece from #SSRajamouli." Another commented, "Super Excited for the trim version." Some also asked Rajamouli for updates on his upcoming film SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu.

Twitter Post Check out the announcement here Baahubali…

The beginning of many journeys.

Countless memories.

Endless inspiration.

It’s been 10 years.



Marking this special milestone with #BaahubaliTheEpic, a two-part combined film.



In theatres worldwide on October 31, 2025. pic.twitter.com/kaNj0TfZ5g — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 10, 2025