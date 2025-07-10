Page Loader
Vedang Raina talks about 'natural comfort' with rumored GF Khushi
Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor co-starred in 'The Archies'

By Apoorva Rastogi
Jul 10, 2025
02:52 pm
What's the story

Actor Vedang Raina, who had made his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, recently got candid about his close bond with co-star Khushi Kapoor. The duo has been close ever since their debut, and rumors of them dating have circulated, but neither has confirmed nor denied the speculation. Now, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Raina shared his thoughts on their relationship and working together.

Relationship insight

'Working with Khushi was effortless and really fun'

Raina described his bond with Kapoor as "easygoing and genuine." He said, "Working with Khushi was effortless and really fun - there's a natural comfort between us." "Our bond is easygoing and genuine, and that connection definitely shows in the campaign." The two recently worked together for the #YourSafeSpace campaign by fashion brand AZORTE.

Personal growth

My journey of self-discovery has been 1 of growth: Raina

Reflecting on his journey, Raina said, "My journey of self-discovery and expression has been one of growth and self-awareness." He added that it took time to understand himself beyond external influences. "It's a very new and an ongoing journey, but each step brings me closer to my true self." He also spoke about dealing with challenges and failures as part of the process that pushes him to reflect and grow.

Upcoming work

Raina is working on a 'very special project'

He emphasized the importance of staying down-to-earth, having support, and remembering his goals to move forward. The actor revealed that he is currently working on a "very special project" and promised fans they will hear about it soon. Raina was last seen in Jigra ﻿last year alongside Alia Bhatt.