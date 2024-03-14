Next Article

Khushi Kapoor to Agastya Nanda: 'The Archies' gang's upcoming films

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 05:22 pm Mar 14, 202405:22 pm

What's the story Zoya Akhtar's The Archies gang won the audience's hearts with their performances. The film, which was released in December 2023 on Netflix, saw the debut of at least six actors, including three star kids. But what have these young actors been up to since The Archies? Here, we take a look at the upcoming projects that will feature these actors.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor has two big projects in her kitty. She will reportedly be seen in Dharma Production's Naadaniyaan, co-starring Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is yet to make his Bollywood debut. Apart from that, Kapoor will also feature with Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan in the Hindi remake of Love Today. Filming for the remake is expected to begin this summer.

Agastya Nanda

Agastya Nanda has bagged a key film with acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan. Titled Ikkis, the film is a war biopic based on the life of Lt. Arun Khetrapal, who was martyred at the age of 21 during the Indo-Pak War of 1971. Alongside Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, the upcoming movie will also feature Dharmendra as Lt. Khetrapal's grandfather. The film is presently under production.

Suhana Khan

One of the highly anticipated debuts in The Archies was that of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan. She received a mixed response to her first acting venture, but now fans of the actor are eagerly awaiting her next big release. Titled King, she will be seen with her father in Sujoy Ghosh's action thriller.

Vedang Raina

Vedang Raina has been cast alongside Alia Bhatt in Jigra. Directed by Vasan Bala, the upcoming film is written by Debashish Irengbam and will also feature Aditya Nanda and Yuvraj Vijan. According to reports, Bhatt and Raina will be seen as siblings in the movie. "It sounds very exciting to be a part of a project like that," he told Indian Express.

Mihir Ahuja

Among the debutants, Mihir Ahuja was the only name who was already familiar with the camera and had made space for himself with his work in Super 30 and other titles. After The Archies, Ahuja was cast in Hindi Vindi, an Indian-Australian film co-starring Neena Gupta. The musical drama will feature Gupta as Ahuja's grandmother. It is set to be released in May.