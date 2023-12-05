Exclusive: Dharmendra shoots for Sriram Raghavan's 'Ikkis' sans Agastya Nanda

Exclusive: Dharmendra shoots for Sriram Raghavan's 'Ikkis' sans Agastya Nanda

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:10 pm Dec 05, 202302:10 pm

Sriram Raghavan's 'Ikkis' was announced in 2019

Critically acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan has begun working on his next feature film titled Ikkis. Reported to be a war biopic of martyred second lieutenant Arun Khetarpal (PVC), the film stars Agastya Nanda in the leading role, along with Dharmendra. NewsBytes has exclusively learned that the filming for Ikkis is already underway, and the first schedule was completed recently.

Filming began in October end

A source, with knowledge about the film's development, told NewsBytes that the filming for Ikkis began in October. "The film went on the floors in October end. The first schedule of it has been shot in Chandigarh and Lucknow. While the team shot for about a week in Chandigarh, shooting in Lucknow was done for roughly 10 to 12 days," the source claimed.

Next schedule expected to be shot in Pune

After completing the shoot at multiple locations in Chandigarh and Lucknow, the Ikkis crew returned to Mumbai in mid-November, as per the source. "Not many details of the next schedule have been revealed yet. However, it is expected that the second schedule may take place in Pune; although, the dates for it are not yet decided," said the source.

Nanda will join the team next year

The source further told us that Nanda, who is set for the release of his debut movie The Archies on Thursday, has not yet begun shooting for Ikkis. Revealing more details about the filming, the source claimed: "Both Chandigarh and Lucknow schedules comprised scenes of Dharmendra and another actor. Nanda is expected to begin shooting from the next year."

Know more about 'Ikkis'

According to reports, the film was first announced in October 2019. It was going to be headlined by Varun Dhawan. However, the project was put on a back burner due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Later, Dhawan reportedly dropped out of the film, which delayed it further. Eventually, Nanda was cast as the lead, marking his second Bollywood movie.