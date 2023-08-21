Sriram Raghavan's 'Ikkis' starring Dharmendra-Agastya filming starts soon

Entertainment

Sriram Raghavan's 'Ikkis' starring Dharmendra-Agastya filming starts soon

Written by Aikantik Bag August 21, 2023 | 04:55 pm 2 min read

'Ikkis' is finally happening!

Acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis has been in the news for a long time. After Varun Dhawan backed out of the project, the biopic underwent a casting shuffle. Now, reports are rife that the Arun Khetrpal biopic is set to go on floors in October 2023 and it will be headlined by Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The legendary actor Dharmendra has been roped in to play his on-screen father.

Nanda's preparation for the role

The team has planned an extensive six-month shooting schedule for this gripping biographical drama. A source close to development spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "They [Dharmendra and Nanda] will shoot their major portions together in October and November, following which the makers will head to film the 1971 Indo-Pak war sequences with Agastya." Reportedly, Nanda is undergoing a rigorous physical transformation to convincingly portray Khetrpal, who tragically became a martyr at the age of 21 during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Nanda to debut with Netflix's 'The Archies'

Raghavan has been trying to make Ikkis since 2018, and with Nanda and Dharmendra on board, the film is finally gaining momentum. Raghavan is deeply committed to bringing Khetrpal's inspiring story to the big screen with utmost sincerity. To ensure the film's authenticity, military personnel have joined the production team for research and guidance. Ikkis will be Nanda's second film, following his yet-to-be-released debut, The Archies. Raghavan's Merry Christmas is slated for December 2023 release.

Share this timeline