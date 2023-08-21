Norah Fatehi to star in Vidyut Jammwal's 'Crakk'

Written by Aikantik Bag August 21, 2023 | 04:52 pm 2 min read

Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi is set to join forces with action star Vidyut Jammwal in an extreme sports-action film titled Crakk. Directed by Aditya Datt, it is bankrolled by Jammwal under his banner, Action Hero Films. This movie is poised to be the first of its kind in India. It promises to deliver authentic and thrilling action sequences that will captivate audiences.

Cast and other details

In addition to Fatehi and Jammwal, Crakk also stars Arjun Rampal in a pivotal role. While further details about the film are still under wraps, the talented cast and crew are expected to bring an exciting addition to the action thriller genre. In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, the Commando actor said, "It's the first extreme sports film out of India, ever. And it is authentic and it's about the extreme sport athletes. So we have finished 60% of it."

Fatehi's exciting lineup of films

Meanwhile, Fatehi has a packed schedule with several upcoming projects. She is slated to star in a comedy-drama titled 100% alongside Shehnaaz Gill and Riteish Deshmukh. She also has Kunal Kemmu's Madgaon Express with Pratik Gandhi and Divyendu Sharma in the pipeline. Additionally, she will also star in Remo D'Souza's dance drama Dancing Dad starring Abhishek Bachchan and a multilingual film called Matka.

