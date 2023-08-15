Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer 'Fighter's first-look motion poster out now!

Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer 'Fighter's first-look motion poster out now!

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 15, 2023 | 11:29 am 2 min read

Siddharth Anand-helmed 'Fighter's first motion poster is out now!

As Indians immerse themselves in the spirit of freedom on the nation's 77th Independence Day, the team of Fighter has added to the already high excitement by releasing a power-packed first-look motion poster. Touted as India's first aerial action film, Fighter features the debut on-screen pairing of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, it will grace theaters on January 25, 2024.

Why does this story matter?

The buzz surrounding Fighter is at an all-time high, owing to multiple reasons, including the highly-anticipated on-screen pairing of Roshan and Padukone. Moreover, the film marks Anand's second directorial to be released on Republic Day, following the success of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan—which graced theaters on January 25, 2023. With every new update on Fighter, the excitement continues to soar to greater heights.

#SpiritOfFighter: Motion teaser introduced lead characters of film

With the rousing notes of the pride-inducing Vande Mataram, the motion poster introduced Fighter's lead characters on Tuesday. Roshan, Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, seen donning the uniforms of Indian Air Force officers, reportedly portray fighter jet pilots. Notably, Anand previously mentioned in interviews that Fighter is an "Indian movie for a global audience" that draws inspiration from the Tom Cruise starrerTop Gun movies.

Take a look at teaser here!

Meet team behind 'Fighter'

Bankrolled by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, Fighter is co-written by director Anand and Ramon Chibb, an ex-Indian Army officer. Reportedly mounted on a hefty budget of Rs. 250 crore, the film boasts cinematography by Satchith Paulose, who also worked on Anand's Pathaan. Notably, this project marks the third collaboration between Anand and Roshan, following the successes of Bang Bang (2014) and War (2019).

Everything you need to know about 'Fighter'

Fighter, which was announced in January 2021, was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on September 30, 2022, but the film got postponed to January 25, 2024, due to production delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from Roshan and Padukone, Fighter also features Kapoor in the lead, along with talented actors like Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Talat Aziz in pivotal roles.

Poll Do you think 'Fighter' will be able to supersede the success of 'Pathaan'?

Yes! 0% I don't think so! 0% Poll is completed

Share this timeline