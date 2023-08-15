Interesting facts about 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' winner Elvish Yadav

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 15, 2023 | 11:00 am 2 min read

Elvish Yadav joined the show as one of the wild card entries (Picture Credit: Instagram/@elvishyadav)

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT came to an end on Monday night. YouTuber-social media influencer Elvish Yadav, who joined the show as a wild card contestant, was adjudged the winner by the show's host Salman Khan. Yadav was pitted against Abhishek Malhan, who reportedly fell ill earlier and was hospitalized. Meanwhile, here are some interesting facts about Yadav and his personal life.

Family and relationships

Reportedly, Yadav was born in 1997 to Ram Avtar Singh Yadav and Sushma Yadav in Haryana. While his mother is a homemaker, his father is a college lecturer. He also has an elder sister, Komal Yadav. Speaking of his relationships, he was reportedly dating social media influencer Kirti Mehra. The two were together for a few years before they eventually decided to part ways.

About educational qualifications

According to media reports, Yadav completed his schooling from Amity International School in Gurugram. He later went to one of the most prestigious Delhi University colleges, Hansraj College, where he pursued a Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) degree. Furthermore, reports also said he also was preparing to get into the government job sector. However, life had different plans and he gained recognition as a YouTuber.

On professional front

Apart from being a popular YouTuber, Yadav is also a social media influencer. Speaking of his YouTube channel, according to reports, he often creates miniseries that are not only written by him but also feature him. Reportedly, the BB OTT 2 winner is also known for creating content on automobiles which highly reflects his love and passion for cars.

When he allegedly body-shamed Aashika Bhatia

Yadav and BB OTT 2 contestant, Aashika Bhatia, reportedly knew each other before entering the Bigg Boss house. They once decided to roast each other on their YouTube channels. Per Bhatia, Yadav body-shamed her so much that it impacted her mental health. Following this, she even reportedly filed a police complaint against him. The two also spoke about the incident on BB OTT 2.

