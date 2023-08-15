'Lagaan' to 'Sardar Udham': Must-watch pride-inducing movies on Independence Day

'Lagaan' to 'Sardar Udham': Must-watch pride-inducing movies on Independence Day

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 15, 2023

Pride-inducing Indian movies to watch on Independence Day

Patriotism is in the air as India celebrates its 77th Independence Day on Tuesday. And there's no better way to honor the spirit of freedom than by immersing ourselves in some pride-inducing movies. From remarkable stories of unsung heroes to the gripping portrayal of historical struggles, these cinematic gems have weaved tales of courage, sacrifice, and unwavering patriotism. Here are our top picks.

'The Legend of Bhagat Singh' (2002)

Just the thought of the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters continues to give us goosebumps. Revisit Rajkumar Santoshi's The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)—which stands as an inspiring biographical drama that serves as a fitting tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Featuring Ajay Devgn in the lead, it seamlessly integrated historical precision with deep heartfelt emotions while portraying Singh's ultimate sacrifice for India's independence.

'Lagaan: Once Upon A Time In India' (2001)

Lagaan—helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker—isn't just a movie but rather an emotion that encapsulates the spirit of resilience and unity in the face of adversity. Set against the backdrop of British colonial rule, it traces the journey of a group of villagers challenging their oppressors through a cricket match—symbolizing India's struggle for freedom. Starring Aamir Khan, Lagaan continues to evoke a sense of national pride.

'Rang De Basanti' (2006)

It's only fitting to revisit the 2006 film Rang De Basanti, which perfectly embodies a modern perspective on breaking free from the societal shackles, corruption, and deep-rooted issues that continue to plague present-day India. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, this Film National Award-winning film with a heart-wrenching patriotic plot—coupled with the soul-stirring AR Rahman music—still has the power to bring tears to our eyes.

'Chittagong' (2012)

If you want to watch something that perfectly captures the essence of bravery and determination of those fighting against colonial rule, then Chittagong is a must-watch! Directed by Bedabrata Pain, the film—based on real events—tells the gripping narrative of a group of young revolutionaries who, under the leadership of Surya Sen (played by Manoj Bajpayee), take on the British forces in Chittagong (now Bangladesh).

'Sardar Udham' (2021)

The 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre is one of the most horrifying incidents in Indian history, which led to the emergence of several fighters who later sought justice for the innocent lives lost in the tragedy. Among those courageous fighters was Sardar Udham Singh, and this 2021 Vicky Kaushal depicts Singh's quest for vengeance. Sardar Udham is one of the best patriotic films ever made.

