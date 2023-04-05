Entertainment

Loved watching Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa'? Watch these high-octane actioners next

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 05, 2023

Five movies to watch if you loved watching Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa'

With never-seen-before action sequences, Ajay Devgn smashed the box office with his highly-anticipated directorial film Bholaa. Released last Friday, the movie featured him as the lead actor alongside Tabu, who previously collaborated with him in the hit franchise, Drishyam. Notably, the film is an official remake of the blockbuster Tamil film Kaithi. If you loved the action-drama film Bholaa, watch these high-octane movies next!

'Kabali' (2016)

If you enjoyed watching the high-octane action sequences in Bholaa, the 2016 film starring Rajinikanth is simply unmissable! Helmed by Pa Ranjith, Rajinikanth in his 164th outing played the role of a retired gangster whose past comes back to haunt him. The movie moves back and forth between the '80s era and the present-day scenario. Look out for the actor's unique and never-seen-before avatars.

'Shootout at Wadala' (2013)

One of the most-talked-about films of that time, Shootout at Wadala featured oozing star power including actors John Abraham, Tusshar Kapoor, Sonu Sood, and Kangana Ranaut, among others. Just like Devgn adds remarkable credence when portraying an aggressive character, Abraham always stands out when he switches to negative shades. With high-voltage action sequences, the film showcased a raw, wild, and brutal storyline.

'Agneepath' (2012)

Agneepath (2012) was the remake of the popular 1990 Amitabh Bachchan film by the same name and carried a lot of expectations at the time of its release. The film featured Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles and Sanjay Dutt as the famous villain—Kancha Cheena. For the film, Dutt channelized his inner Khalnayak and swept the audience with his enthralling performance.

'Gangs of Wasseypur' (2012)

Arguably one of the best gangster films to roll out from India, Gangs of Wasseypur is undoubtedly the best portrayal of realistic violence in Indian cinema. From actors to writers, Gangs of Wasseypur made a star out of everyone who was part of the franchise. And who can forget the clash between Sultan and Shahid Khan, igniting a deadly blood feud spanning three generations?

'Dum Maaro Dum' (2011)

You must vividly remember the song Mit Jaaye Gham from the movie Dum Maaro Dum which featured Deepika Padukone in a sensual avatar. Apart from this, the movie also captured headlines for its intricate plotline that revolved around Abhishek Bachchan who is set on a mission to cleanse Goa of drugs, prostitution, and other deep-rooted problems. Watch Dum Maaro Dum to experience the thrill.