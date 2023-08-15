Ayan Mukerji's birthday: Lesser-known facts about the filmmaker

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 15, 2023 | 04:10 am 2 min read

Ayan Mukerji's birthday: 5 lesser-known facts

It's the birthday of one of Bollywood's most promising filmmakers, Ayan Mukerji. His debut coming-of-age Bollywood film Wake Up Sid followed by hit films Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva appealed to India's youth audience like no one else. He is reportedly set to helm Hrithik Roshan's War 2. On his 40th birthday, check out some lesser-known facts about him.

How is Mukerji related to Kajol and Rani Mukerji?

Mukerji belongs to a family which is long steeped in the Indian film industry, as early as the 1930s. Born to Bengali actor Deb Mukherjee, the director is Kajol and Rani Mukerji's cousin brother. Mukerji's grandfather, Sashadhar Mukherjee, was a pioneer film producer and one of his brothers was Rani's grandfather Ravindra Mohan Mukherjee. And, Mukerji's father's brother is Shomu Mukherjee, Kajol's father.

How is Mukerji related to Ashok and Kishore Kumar?

If you think Mukerji's Bollywood roots are only limited to his grandfather's side comprising well-known producers and actors, you are in for yet another surprise. His grandmother's has some of the biggest Bollywood names as well. Mukerji's grandmother, Sashadhar's wife, Satidevi Mukherjee (Ganguly before marriage), was the sister of late actors Ashok Kumar, Anup Kumar, and singer-actor Kishore Kumar.

Why did Mukerji drop out of college?

After finishing his schooling at Jamnabai Narsee School, Mukerji was studying at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology when he dropped out after his first year to assist filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker as a clapper boy in Swades (2004) starring Shah Rukh Khan. He also co-wrote the screenplay of the film. Gowariker happens to be his brother-in-law as he is married to Mukerji's half-sister Sunita.

What's Mukerji's role in 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna'?

Karan Johar and Mukerji's collaboration traces way before Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva. Three years before he debuted as a director in 2009, Mukerji was the assistant director for Johar's 2006 hit Bollywood film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. He also appeared in a cameo role as a train passenger in the song Tumhi Dekho Naa in the film.

