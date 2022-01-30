Entertainment

Kajol contracts COVID-19, shares update with daughter Nysa's picture

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Jan 30, 2022, 02:05 pm 3 min read

Now, Kajol has tested positive for COVID-19 (Photo credit: Twitter/@itsKajolD)

Kajol has become the latest Bollywood star to contract COVID-19. Announcing the news of her diagnosis on social media on Sunday, the Baazigar actor shared a beaming picture of her 18-year-old daughter, Nysa. While she did not specify the date of her diagnosis, it was implied that she had flu-like symptoms. Meanwhile, India reported over 2.3 lakh new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Post 'I really don't want anyone to see my Rudolph nose'

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday morning, the Tribhanga star wrote: "Tested positive and I really don't want anyone to see my Rudolph nose." For the unversed, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is a very popular fictional character, who has a red nose, like the one we get when we have flu or cold. So, it can be assumed Kajol also has such symptoms.

Details Kajol noted she missed Nysa and her 'sweetest smile'

As Kajol did not wish to share her image, she posted an old picture of her daughter Nysa and her "sweetest smile in the world." The actor noted how she missed her daughter. Nysa, the eldest child of Kajol and husband/actor Ajay Devgn, got admitted to the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore in 2018. The couple is also parents to son Yug.

Information Sister Tanishaa Mukerji sent her 'virtual hugs' on Instagram

Several industry colleagues wished Kajol a speedy recovery online. Her younger sister, actor Tanishaa Mukerji, sent her "virtual hugs" in the comments. We don't know if any of Kajol's family members have also tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, Devgn has been sharing posts about his upcoming web series debut, Rudra, on social media. The trailer for the Disney+ Hotstar show was dropped on Saturday.

Do you know? Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor tested positive

Looking back, the first major Bollywood star to test positive during the third wave of COVID-19 was Kareena Kapoor Khan. Thereafter, actor Arjun Kapoor, his sister Anshula, producer Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani, and noted producer Ekta Kapoor had also contracted COVID-19.

Situation Graph of COVID-19 third wave has likely peaked: Experts

India's daily positivity rate of COVID-19 and active caseload have seen a decline in recent days. According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 41,092,522 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the country till Sunday morning. Notably, the surge in positive cases began after the Omicron variant of coronavirus emerged. Also, the COVID-19 third wave graph is believed to have peaked already in India.