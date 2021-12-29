Entertainment Arjun Kapoor, sister Anshula, Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani test COVID-19 positive

Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Dec 29, 2021, 07:13 pm 2 min read

Arjun Kapoor tested Covid positive during September 2020, too

Omicron cases in India has now reached 781, as per the Union Health Ministry's comment. And Maharashtra is the next worst-hit state after Delhi. Bollywood is also reporting a lot of COVID-19 positive cases. The latest being actor Arjun Kapoor, his sister Anshula Kapoor, his cousin sister Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani. All of them have tested positive for the virus.

History COVID-19 recovered Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun attended a party recently

This comes a fortnight after Kareena Kapoor Khan was diagnosed with the disease. Reports say Arjun and his girlfriend Malaika Arora had attended a party hosted by Karisma Kapoor recently. Khan and Amrita Arora, who recently recovered from COVID-19, were present there too. Now whether that party became the hotbed is not known, but people who came near the affected will get tested too.

Information BMC officials seal and sanitize Arjun's residence

Meanwhile, the Half Girlfriend actor's residence in Mumbai has been sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after his positive results. Authorities are currently sanitizing the premises as a preventive measure. Media outlets spotted civic body authorities, dressed in PPE kits, outside his residence. Rhea informed all about her positive test result earlier on Wednesday, but Arjun has not issued any statement.

Quote 'In spite of being super careful,' Rhea contracted the virus

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Rhea wrote, "Yes I am positive for COVID-19 in spite of being super careful. But this is the nature of the pandemic. Not sure why my or anyone's private health information is news or gossip." "This information should only be for the government, medical bodies so that they can do their job and not on gossip sites," she added.

History The actor had tested positive in September 2020 as well

To recall, Arjun had tested positive last September, too. He had announced it online and told everyone that he was asymptomatic. "It's my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I'm feeling ok and I'm asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and will be under home quarantine," he had written then.