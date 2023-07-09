Entertainment

#BiggBossOTT2: Salman Khan announces season extension; finale shifted to August

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 09, 2023 | 07:16 pm 3 min read

Salman Khan announces extension of Season 2 of 'Bigg Boss OTT'

Are you keeping up with the drama unfolding at the Bigg Boss OTT house? Hosted by Salman Khan, the latest season of BB OTT premiered on June 17 with 13 celebrities. But in the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Khan announced the show's extension by two weeks—it was originally planned for a six-week run. The new finale date is now set for August 13.

Why does this story matter?

BB OTT, a digital reality series—streaming on JioCinema—is serving as a spin-off of the popular reality show Bigg Boss (Hindi). Season one of the OTT show, which premiered in 2021, was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Notably, Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner of the first season, with finalists Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat granted an opportunity to participate in BB15.

'BB OTT 2' has accumulated 400cr minutes of viewership: Khan

Khan shared the exciting news with the contestants while revealing that due to the immense popularity of the reality show, the makers have decided to extend it for an additional two weeks. The host also revealed that the current season has emerged as one of the most-viewed shows in the country, accumulating a staggering 400 crore minutes of viewership within just two weeks.

Wildcard entries planned as part of extension: Reports

Per reports, the Bigg Boss makers are planning to introduce a couple of wildcard entries to spice up the drama. One of the potential wildcard contestants is Palak Purswani, who had a short stay in the house; however, there is no clarity if she would be a guest or a wildcard. So far, Aaliya Siddiqui and Akanksha Puri have been eliminated from the show.

Meanwhile, picture of Khan holding a cigarette went viral

On Saturday night, when Khan returned to the sets of BB OTT 2 to catch up with the contestants, an observant viewer noticed the actor holding a cigarette. The picture quickly made its way to Reddit, sparking reactions from fans. A Redditor commented, "We know he's a hypocrite, but if you are lecturing others on morality, at least act better in front of them."

Other highlights from 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

During the episode, Khan schooled Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev for playing "safe" and offered advice to Bebika Dhrube to let go of the Jad Hadid issue. However, the most shocking moment came when comedian-host Cyrus Broacha requested Khan and the BB team to evict him from the show. Broacha shared that due to lack of sleep and insufficient food, his health was deteriorating.

