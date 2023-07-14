Ranveer, Alia shake leg on 'What Jhumka?'; KJo makes cameo

Written by Aikantik Bag July 14, 2023 | 09:43 pm 1 min read

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt feature in a quirky Insta Reel

Karan Johar is returning to direction after seven long years with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, touted to be a true-blue romantic comedy. As the film—which reunites Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh—is slated for a July 28 release, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote it. Now, they have released a quirky Instagram Reel on its song What Jhumka?

Their Reel game is on point

In the Reel, the protagonists are seen running to the Dharma Productions' office and shaking a leg on What Jhumka? In the end, Johar makes a special appearance too. Many netizens found it hilarious, much like the film's trailer. RARKPK is a clash of two cultures—Bangaliana and Punjabiyat. It co-stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Churni Ganguly, and Tota Roy Chowdhury, among others.

