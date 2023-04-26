Lifestyle

Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra's attendance confirmed

Written by Rishabh Raj Edited by Lahari Basu Apr 26, 2023, 03:05 pm 3 min read

The most anticipated night of the year is almost upon us

Fashion enthusiasts mark your calendars because the most anticipated night of the year, the Met Gala, is just around the corner. The biggest names from the entertainment industry don their boldest fashion statements at this highly anticipated annual event. Get ready to be wowed by the most iconic fashion event of the year happening on May 1. Here's everything you need to know.

When and where is the Met Gala 2023 taking place?

The Met Gala 2023 will take place on May 1 in New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art. Since 2005, the Met Gala has been taking place on the first Monday in May. However, due to the pandemic, the 2020 Met Gala was canceled, and the 2021 event was pushed to September. Brace yourself for the most glamorous and extravagant fashion event of this year.

What is the theme this year?

The Met Gala 2023 is themed "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" to honor the late designer who passed away in 2019. Costume Institute curator Andrew Bolton will lead the exhibition. Amanda Harlech, Lagerfeld's close collaborator for many years, is the creative consultant for the show. With Karl's vast archives of high-end brands, guests have diverse options to choose their dresses.

Who is hosting the Met Gala 2023?

The co-chairs for this year's Met Gala include Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Since 1995, Wintour has been a co-chair and is credited with transforming the gala into the cultural phenomenon it is today.

Alia Bhat is set to make her debut

According to Elle India's official Instagram account, Alia Bhatt will make her debut at the 2023 Met Gala wearing a Prabal Gurung design. "Ahead of her international debut with Netflix's Heart of Stone, @aliaabhatt will be gracing the Met Gala carpet for the very first time in a @prabalgurung creation," the caption read.

Alia Bhat invited to Met Gala, confirms Elle India's post

Priyanka Chopra Jonas confirms Met Gala attendance

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will also be attending this year's event. Entertainment reporter Marc Malkin tweeted, "Confirmed! @priyankachopra just told me she will be at the #MetGala on Monday." He also wrote that the Citadel star's look "will be on theme" but it will also have a "special element" to it. She made three outstanding appearances at the Met Gala, in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

We are eagerly waiting to witness her glamorous look

Who else is invited?

Around 600 guests will be attending this year's Met Gala, as per Vogue. The guest list remains confidential until the night before the event. However, A-listers from the entertainment industry, such as Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Madonna, and Rihanna, are known to grace the red carpet regularly in their most daring and avant-garde outfits. Often, designers come with their muses to the event.

What happens at the Met Gala?

Met Gala is a yearly fundraising event organized to benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. Guests walk the red carpet before exploring the gallery and exhibit, and the evening continues with a lavish dinner and performances by fellow celebrities. Press, apart from Vogue's photographers, are not allowed in. At this exclusive event, guests must abide by the no-phone policy.