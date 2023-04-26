Lifestyle

5 makeup tips to look good on camera

Written by Apurva P Apr 26, 2023, 02:25 pm 2 min read

Makeup is an essential part of presenting yourself out there, be it any gender. However, unlike the heavy coverage or overly bright colored makeup you might think is used, camera-ready makeup is mostly minimal. All you need to know are some tips to trick the camera to highlight your best features. Through this list, we will help you to look confident and camera ready.

Moisturize

Overly dry or oily skin is not suitable for any kind of makeup. The perfect palette is clean, hydrated skin. After cleansing your skin, moisturize it. Then wait for your skin to absorb the product before applying a quality primer. Do not forget this step. Using a primer will stop your foundation from settling into pores or fine lines.

Let it shine

The lights and camera will wash out your natural skin tone; so your makeup should bring your skin back to life. Apply foundations and concealers with light-diffusing properties to ace a camera-ready look. These create a 'blur' appearance that lessens brightness and flaws. The best camera-ready cosmetics for blush and eyeshadow are matte, natural hues. If you wear too much shimmer, you'll appear "oily."

Add concealer

This is regarded as the most important step. Apply concealer with your fingertips to the inner corners of your eyes, the area under your eyes, and the bridge of your nose. Experts advise using the same creamy mixture to contour the area just above the jawline. Your jaw gets defined as a result of the area's brightening and shaping.

Put on mascara

Your eyes being the main focus of the face needs to be highlighted. For this, curl your eyelashes and put on black mascara to appear fully awake. Make sure you are coating every part of your lashes equally. Black is the most common shade that is applied on the lashes as it gives your eyes a thickness. However, you can also experiment with brown.

Apply blush generously

Use a blush that is a little bit more vivid than what you typically wear to have it stand out on your face. Your appearance will improve when your cheeks appear warm. Apply strokes from the apples of your cheeks to the edge of your face in an oval-shaped motion. To smooth things out, try dabbing a dry beauty blender over the applied area.