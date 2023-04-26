Lifestyle

EMOM Workout: Concept, exercises, and advantages

EMOM Workout: Concept, exercises, and advantages

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 26, 2023, 01:25 pm 3 min read

EMOM workout is a type of high-intensity training

When it comes to fitness and health, there are so many different kinds of workouts that one can do to achieve the body of their dreams. One of them is the EMOM workout, which is a godsend for those who love to take multiple breaks during their exercises and be able to burn calories at a high intensity at the same time.

Meaning: Let's understand what the EMOM workout exactly is

EMOM stands for "every minute on the minute" and is a form of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) in which you only do a handful number of exercises in limited repetitions possible in 60 seconds. The remaining time is used to rest before you start something new. For instance, if you finish 20 push-ups in 30 seconds, you use the remaining 30 seconds to rest.

Concept: This workout is generally fast-paced and focuses on quantity

Since you put all your power into finishing an exercise in the least possible time frame, this workout is often highly fast-paced. It is designed to make your workouts quick and effective, while also allowing your body enough time to rest, recover, and gear up for the next set of exercises. This increases your stamina and the willpower to burn more calories.

Exercises: These are the best-suited fitness activities you can do

EMOM workout is suitable for bodyweight-only exercises. As a beginner, you can start off with exercises including lunges, burpees, squats, crunches, inchworms, jumping jacks, jump squats, kettlebell swings, mountain climbers, push-ups, pull-ups, step-ups, and thrusters. You are free to decide the number of repetitions you want to do, depending on your comfort. The goal is to have at least 15-20 seconds of rest.

Advantages: There are so many benefits of this workout form

EMOM workout improves cardiovascular health as the increased heart rate gives rise to more blood being pumped and more oxygen being generated in the body. Hence, your heart and lungs become stronger. It also boosts your metabolism, promotes agility, and makes you more flexible. This form of workout can be used as a great warm-up session for beginners.

How to get started: You only need some basic items

To get started with the EMOM workout, all you need is a stopwatch or a time-tracking device to keep a check on your speed and rest breaks. Also, ensure that you have a bottle of water next to you as you will require it often. While most of the EMOM exercises can be done without body weights, you can use dumbells and kettlebells.