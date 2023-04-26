Lifestyle

5 must-buy souvenirs from Kyrgyzstan for a unique travel experience

5 must-buy souvenirs from Kyrgyzstan for a unique travel experience

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 26, 2023, 12:20 pm 2 min read

Bring back memories of Kyrgyzstan with these beautiful souvenirs

Kyrgyzstan is a land of breathtaking natural beauty, with majestic mountains, clear lakes, and green valleys that are sure to leave any traveler in awe. But it's not just the scenery that will capture your heart - the country's essence is reflected in its stunning souvenirs. Here are five of the best souvenirs to consider shopping from this Central Asian gem.

Traditional drinks - kymyz, bozo, and maksym

Kymyz, bozo, and maksym are traditional drinks in Kyrgyzstan that can be found in every grocery store. Kymyz is made from fermented mare's milk and has a slightly sour and refreshing taste. Bozo is sweet and tangy, made from boiled, fermented millet grains mixed with sugar and water. Maksym is a wheat-based, slightly carbonated, and sweet summer drink.

Backgammon

Backgammon is a much-loved board game in Kyrgyzstan, and it comes in a variety of materials, such as wood, leather, and even stone. But that's not all that sets it apart - the board is often decorated with beautiful and intricate folk ornamentation, adding to its unique appeal. Playing backgammon is a popular pastime in the country, enjoyed by people of all ages.

Felt products

Kyrgyzstan produces some of the world's finest quality felt, and this material is widely used in traditional Kyrgyz crafts. Felt slippers come in colorful designs, and the hats, known as kalpaks, are iconic symbols of the country's culture. Whether from shopping malls or bazaars, bringing back felt slippers and hats are a great way to keep a piece of Kyrgyzstan with you.

Kyrgyz jewelry

Kyrgyzstan is a treasure trove of exquisite jewelry, with a wide selection of bracelets, earrings, necklaces, and more. These jewelry are crafted from precious metals like gold and silver, adorned with sparkling precious stones. The country's artisans have perfected their craft over centuries, and the result is a stunning range of unique and eye-catching designs that capture the essence of Kyrgyz culture.

Kyrgyz rugs

Kyrgyz rugs, particularly the famous shyrdak, are a must-have souvenir. Each rug is adorned with a range of colors and symbols, all of which have deep cultural and historical significance. You will find these traditional rugs in every home in the country. In addition to the shyrdak, consider taking home a toshok, the colorful and easily foldable traditional Kyrgyz mattress used in yurts.