Avoid these common mistakes if you are visiting the Netherlands

Written by Rishabh Raj Mar 31, 2023

The Netherlands isn't all cannabis smoke and red lights - there's a lot more to see

Known for being the land of windmills, tulips, and canals, the Netherlands is a magical country to visit in Europe. Although the Netherlands is one of Europe's friendliest countries and boasts the most liberal cultures on the continent, there are a handful of things that people should avoid doing when visiting the country. Here are some common tourist mistakes you need to avoid.

Don't think that a coffee shop is a cafe

Coffee shops in Amsterdam aren't the traditional 'coffee shops.' They sell more than just coffee. People come here to experience one of the world's most enduring cannabis cultures. Here, you are allowed to purchase and consume cannabis legally. Even if you don't smoke, it's important to be aware of the difference between the two to steer clear of any misunderstandings or legal issues.

Don't ask for directions to the red-light area

If you are in Amsterdam, you must not commit this mistake. Amsterdam has long been branded as an "Adult Disneyland" with legal drugs and prostitution. However, locals aren't too keen on linking their hometown with the red-light area, and may even become offended if you ask for directions to this notorious part of the city, especially if they are busy walking or biking somewhere.

Don't hire a bicycle if you can't ride one

Amsterdam is a city with a high volume of bicycle traffic, and it can be quite hectic and overwhelming for inexperienced bikers. Locals are accustomed to this type of traffic and may not be as patient or forgiving with tourists or inexperienced bikers who may not know the rules of the road. And for that matter, you also mustn't walk in the cycle lanes.

Don't take photos of ladies in the red-light district

Not only it is intrusive and disrespectful of the sex workers, but you might also risk your phone being taken away or thrown away by them. If anyone notices you attempting to take a sneaky photo, there's a strong possibility that they will come out, grab your phone, and dump it in the nearby canal to teach you a lesson.

Don't mistake Dutch people's directness as rudeness

Dutch people are often known for being direct in their communication style, and this can sometimes be misinterpreted as rudeness by outsiders. However, it is important to understand that this is simply a cultural difference, and the Dutch are not necessarily being intentionally rude. In Dutch culture, people are often encouraged to speak their minds instead of beating around the bush.