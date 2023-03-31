Lifestyle

Eiffel Tower Day 2023: Some interesting facts about the structure

Written by Sneha Das Mar 31, 2023, 11:44 am 3 min read

The Eiffel Tower was constructed in 1889

Observed on March 31 every year, Eiffel Tower Day is celebrated to honor the iconic monument that was unveiled to the world in 1889. One of the world's most marvelous wonders, the Eiffel Tower stands at 1,063 feet (324 meters) and reflects the success of modern engineering. The tower was designed by Maurice Koechlin and Emile Nouguier. Here are five interesting facts about it.

The color of the tower varied over the years

Keeping up with fashion trends in Paris, the Eiffel Tower has changed its looks over the years as it has been painted with different colors. It featured a reddish-brown color when it was first inaugurated in 1889. After a decade, it was painted yellow. Before getting painted in the specially-mixed "Eiffel Tower Brown" in 1968, the tower was coated in yellow-brown and chestnut brown.

It was the world's tallest structure for four decades

Initially having a height of 984 feet, the Eiffel Tower was the world's tallest man-made structure for over four decades until 1930. It was double the height of the 555-foot Washington Monument, which is the world's previous tallest structure. However, it was surpassed by the 1046-foot-tall Chrysler Building in New York in 1930. It also fell behind another epic skyscraper the Empire State Building.

It was scheduled to be dismantled after 20 years

The Eiffel Tower was never supposed to be a permanent structure. It was constructed to showcase France's industrial powers at the 1889 World Fair. However, when its permit expired in 1909, it was ready to be demolished. To preserve the structure, a radio antenna was installed atop the tower. The demolition decision was taken back as it became valuable as a radio transmission power.

The initial design was rejected by Gustave Eiffel

The main designer of the Eiffel Tower was one of Gustave Eiffel's employees named Maurice Koechlin who was a senior engineer. The head of the company's architectural department Stephen Sauvestre and Engineer Emile Nouguier also took part in the designing process. However, Eiffel found Koechlin's sketches too minimalist and asked him to include more details in them. In 1884, he approved the final design.

The tower shrinks during winter

Also called the Iron Lady, the Eiffel Tower shrinks during the winter months and grows during the summer season. Interesting, right? The iron structure grows due to thermal expansion. The tower grows by 6.75 inches as the metal absorbs the heat. Similarly, thermal contraction due to freezing weather causes the tower to shrink during the winter months. It shrinks between six-seven inches.