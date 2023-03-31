Lifestyle

Spinal health: Yoga has got your 'back' with these asanas

Written by Anujj Trehaan Mar 31, 2023, 11:13 am 2 min read

Perform these yoga asanas to improve your spinal health

The spinal cord is among the most sensitive and highly important parts of the human structure that performs various support and sensory functions simultaneously. With that said, it is important to free it from any tension, ache, or stiffness, and pave its way toward strength and improved functioning. Here are some quick and effective yoga asanas that can help you do so.

Bhujangasana

This simple pose can help improve the mobility of your spine. Lie down on the floor with your face down. Place your palms next to your shoulders and then slowly inhale as you stretch your legs and lift your upper body. Ensure that your toes and pubis form a straight line and touch the floor. Hold for 30 seconds.

Setu Bandhasana

Lie down on your back and bend your knees. Ensure that your heels are pulled toward the body and your arms are beside you. Now lift your thighs and hips keeping them parallel to the floor. At the same time, tighten the glutes and hold your ankles with your hands. This yoga pose can stretch your spine, cure back aches, and release tension too.

Janu Sirsasana

This yoga asana can help release stress from your spine and strengthen the muscles around it. Start by sitting straight with your legs stretched outward. Now inhale, stretch your arms high, bend forward, and touch your feet. Try to draw your forehead toward your toes as much as possible. You can also bend your knees slightly if unable to do so.

Marjaryasana bitilasana

This pose can help you elongate your spine, relieving stiffness if any. Begin by kneeling with your knees under your hips and wrists underneath your shoulders. Now spreading your fingers wide, take a deep breath in and lift your tailbone toward the ceiling with your belly toward the floor. Breathe out, arch your back, and then open your shoulders.

Adho mukha svanasana

This pose can improve blood flow toward your spine and relax it. In a tabletop position with your toes pointing inward, lift your hips in the air and form a downward slope. Allow your biceps to touch your ears as you elongate your arms and legs to form an inclined downward position. As you release, relax your head and neck.