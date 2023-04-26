Lifestyle

Beat the heat with smart and eco-friendly house construction tips

Summers in the olden days weren't as hot as it is today. Sitting under the fan would have helped you beat the heat then. However, today as the temperature soars to become unbearable each year, it is important to go beyond fans and air conditioners and opt for comfort features inside the house. Get acquainted with these climate-responsive design strategies for your future home.

Study the plot

Before constructing a house, a detailed study should be conducted on the ecological scope of the plot. These include understanding the position of the doors and windows and the amount of sunshine the plot receives, and the direction and intensity of the wind. Decide on the structural layout only after examining the above factors as it determines the heat entering the house.

Right materials matter

Choosing materials that reduce heat transmission can help keep buildings cooler. One such option is thatched roofing. Air spaces on thatched roofs provide good insulation, keeping interiors cooler for longer periods. Thatched roofs also release heat instead of absorbing it, as concrete does. Similarly, materials used for flooring, counters and cabinets should be environmentally friendly.

Place courtyards rightly

Indoor courtyards can help cool and ventilate the surrounding space. They allow heated air to rise while trapping cool air at the bottom. A courtyard in the center allows more indoor spaces to profit from its cooling benefits. Additionally, pull-down screens made of bamboo or other natural material on either side can be utilized as protection from severe heat glare when needed.

Extend roofs and shading

To avoid direct exposure to sunlight in the interiors, shade the roofs and windows. One way to do this is by placing large roof overhangs. You can also use external sunshades or screens. Partially opaque windows allow sufficient light but shade heat and fully openable windows allow for good ventilation. Similarly, cool pavements reflect heat instead of absorbing them.

Go green outdoors

Going green is always a sustainable decision. And thus filling your terrace, balconies, and outdoor areas with trees and plants is the best. It would help keep the place cool by providing shade around the house. For a relaxing outdoor ambiance on hot days, either go for vines, creepers, and large-canopied trees or build vertical gardens.