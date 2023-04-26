Lifestyle

What your lips reveal about your health

Your lips are more than just a pretty feature on your face. They also hold secrets about your health and wellness. Believe it or not, the appearance and texture of your lips can indicate underlying health issues. Here are five things your lips say about your health and what you can do to keep them healthy and beautiful.

Swollen lips

Swollen lips can result from injury or a severe allergic reaction that might be accompanied by hives, itching throat, or burning lips. To treat swelling, you can apply a cold compress, or take an antihistamine for an allergic reaction. In severe cases, prompt medical help is necessary as it could indicate a dangerous reaction to something you have eaten or come into contact with.

Tender lips

Have you noticed your lips feeling extra sensitive and slightly red around the edges? It could be a sign of a topical allergy to something harmless like toothpaste or lipstick. While tender lips could also be a symptom of a severe allergic reaction, keep track of what products you have used and stop using anything that causes irritation.

Discolored or faded lips

If your lips appear discolored or faded, it could indicate poor circulation in your body caused by factors like smoking, anemia, or inactivity, among others. To improve circulation, you can adopt healthy habits such as regular exercise, a balanced diet, and avoiding smoking or excessive liquor intake. Also, consult your doctor to find any underlying health issues that may be contributing to the problem.

Hot, burning, or red lips

Hot, burning, or red lips could indicate inflammation or excess heat within your body. This can be caused by consuming too much spicy food, sugar, alcohol, or caffeine. Surprisingly, heated emotions like anger, jealousy, or resentment can also lead to these symptoms. Avoid spicy, sugary, or caffeinated foods and drinks, and try using a cold compress or aloe vera to soothe inflammation.

Cracked or peeling lips

If you have ever experienced cracked or peeling lips, you know how uncomfortable and unsightly they can be. Your lips might be dry due to climate, dehydration, tension, anxiety, or fear. Moreover, heartache or feeling cold could also be the culprit. If you notice your lips have become dry or cracked, try these simple ways to ensure your lips are always soft.