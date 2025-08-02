Former MP Prajwal Revanna sentenced to life in rape case

Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Devegowda and a suspended Janata Dal (Secular) leader, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a special court for elected representatives. The court found him guilty in one of the four rape cases against him. The incidents involved a 48-year-old woman who was employed at his family's Gannikada farmhouse in Hassan district's Holenarasipura.

Sentence details Revanna breaks down in court On Saturday, Revanna sought a lesser sentence, arguing that he did nothing wrong and blamed his "fast" political growth for his current situation. He also broke down in court during his appeal, highlighting the toll on his family. Earlier, the prosecution had sought life imprisonment during the hearing ahead of the sentencing.

Case developments Victim allegedly abducted to prevent her from testifying The victim was allegedly raped twice in 2021 at Revanna's Hassan farmhouse and Bengaluru residence, with the acts recorded on his mobile phone. After the scandal broke in April 2024, she was allegedly abducted by Revanna's parents to stop her from testifying. A Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Additional Director-General of Police BK Singh, later rescued her from a KR Nagar farmhouse.