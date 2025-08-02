Former MP Prajwal Revanna sentenced to life in rape case
What's the story
Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Devegowda and a suspended Janata Dal (Secular) leader, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a special court for elected representatives. The court found him guilty in one of the four rape cases against him. The incidents involved a 48-year-old woman who was employed at his family's Gannikada farmhouse in Hassan district's Holenarasipura.
Sentence details
Revanna breaks down in court
On Saturday, Revanna sought a lesser sentence, arguing that he did nothing wrong and blamed his "fast" political growth for his current situation. He also broke down in court during his appeal, highlighting the toll on his family. Earlier, the prosecution had sought life imprisonment during the hearing ahead of the sentencing.
Case developments
Victim allegedly abducted to prevent her from testifying
The victim was allegedly raped twice in 2021 at Revanna's Hassan farmhouse and Bengaluru residence, with the acts recorded on his mobile phone. After the scandal broke in April 2024, she was allegedly abducted by Revanna's parents to stop her from testifying. A Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Additional Director-General of Police BK Singh, later rescued her from a KR Nagar farmhouse.
Legal proceedings
Revanna's arrest and political fallout
Revanna was arrested on May 31 last year at the Bengaluru airport after returning from Germany, in connection with a case registered at Holenarasipura Town Police Station. He had lost his bid to retain the Hassan parliamentary constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Following these allegations, he was suspended from JD(S).