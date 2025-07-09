Heart attack rise causes panic; Mysuru hospital sees long queues

The Jayadeva Hospital in Mysuru , Karnataka , has been witnessing a massive influx of patients seeking cardiac check-ups. The rush comes after reports of sudden heart attack deaths in the state, especially in the Hassan district. The hospital's outpatient department is now seeing long queues with people waiting for consultations from early morning, according to India Today.

Expert advice Don't panic, says hospital official Dr. KS Sadananda, the medical superintendent of Jayadeva Hospital, has appealed to the public not to panic over the situation. He emphasized that merely getting checked at their facility won't solve health issues. "People should get heart check-ups done at any available facility nearby," he said. Dr. Sadananda also stressed lifestyle changes and regular exercise as essential for good health.

Patient increase Deaths in Hassan district The sudden rush of patients at Jayadeva Hospital's branches in Mysuru and Bengaluru comes after 23 heart attack-related deaths were reported in Hassan over 40 days last month. Among the deceased, six were aged between 19 and 25 years and eight between 25 and 45 years. The heart attack report has also led to an eight percent rise in patient footfall at Bengaluru's Jayadeva Hospital.