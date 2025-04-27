'No nation can guarantee complete intelligence': Tharoor on Pahalgam attack
What's the story
Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor defended the government's intelligence services in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.
He said no country can guarantee foolproof intelligence, citing Israel's experience with Hamas.
"No country can ever have a foolproof 100% intelligence," Tharoor said, adding that we only hear about the terror attacks that agencies failed to thwart.
Terrorism incident
Pahalgam attack: A stark reminder of intelligence failures
The Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists. It has further strained India-Pakistan relations.
Tharoor compared India's situation after the attack with Hamas's attack on Israel after the October 7 assault on a music festival in 2023.
Just as Israel is waiting till after the war to demand accountability, India too should first manage the ongoing crisis, he said.
War clarification
Karnataka CM clarifies stance on war after Pahalgam attack
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah came under fire from the Bharatiya Janata Party for his remarks on the Pahalgam terror attack.
He was initially perceived as saying there was "no need for war" between India and Pakistan after tensions rose over the attack.
Siddaramaiah later issued clarification: he didn't think war was unnecessary, but it shouldn't be the first recourse.
He reiterated that he agreed war was inevitable, but it should be treated cautiously and not immediately rushed into.
Security concerns
Siddaramaiah calls for improved security measures in Kashmir
Siddaramaiah also pointed out a security lapse in connection with the Pahalgam attack, and said that he was against war.
He said that measures should be taken to increase security in Kashmir.
"The central government should increase security to ensure peace in Kashmir," he said on April 26, emphasizing the need for stronger protective measures in the wake of recent events.