What's the story

BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya has accused the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) of trying to defame the widow of a victim from the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Malviya claims local TMC leaders are trying to label Sohini Adhikari as a Bangladeshi national so as to deny her compensation and funds raised in her late husband's name.

He made the allegations on X (formerly Twitter).