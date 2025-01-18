'I'm being framed': RG Kar accused reacts to guilty verdict
What's the story
A local court in Kolkata convicted Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case on Saturday.
The crime took place on August 9, 2024, when a trainee woman doctor was discovered dead at the hospital.
CCTV footage showed Roy entering the building around the time of the crime.
Roy, a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, was later convicted under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rape, murder, and causing death.
Defense claims
Roy maintains innocence, questions release of others
The court will announce his sentence on Monday.
Roy has now reacted to the verdict, maintaining his innocence.
"I haven't done this. Why are those who did it being allowed to go? I always wear a chain of rudraksh on my neck. If I committed the crime my chain would have been broken in place of occurrence. I can't commit this crime," he said as he was escorted from the courtroom after the verdict.
Investigation details
CBI investigation and public outcry
To this claim, the judge said he would have an opportunity to speak before the sentence is pronounced on Monday.
"You will be heard on Monday. Now, I am sending you to judicial custody. Your punishment will be announced on Monday. I have fixed the time at 12:30 to hear. Then will announce the punishment," sessions judge Justice Das said.
Public reaction
Public outcry and government response
During the trial, Roy had questioned why others allegedly involved were released on bail. This included former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh and a former SHO accused of altering evidence but later granted bail due to procedural delays.
They were granted default bail because the CBI failed to file the chargesheet against them within the 90-day timeframe.
Dr. Ghosh continues to be in jail after being charged with alleged financial violations at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.