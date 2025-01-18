What's the story

A local court in Kolkata convicted Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case on Saturday.

The crime took place on August 9, 2024, when a trainee woman doctor was discovered dead at the hospital.

CCTV footage showed Roy entering the building around the time of the crime.

Roy, a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, was later convicted under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rape, murder, and causing death.