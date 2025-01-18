What's the story

A sessions court in Kolkata has found Sanjoy Roy, the prime accused in the RG Kar rape-murder case, guilty.

The court relied on forensic evidence which connected Roy to the crime scene and the victim.

The incident took place last August when a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was raped and murdered. The crime had led to nationwide protests seeking justice for her.

The hearing on his sentencing will take place on Monday.