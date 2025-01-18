Sanjoy Roy found guilty in RG Kar rape-murder case
What's the story
A sessions court in Kolkata has found Sanjoy Roy, the prime accused in the RG Kar rape-murder case, guilty.
The court relied on forensic evidence which connected Roy to the crime scene and the victim.
The incident took place last August when a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was raped and murdered. The crime had led to nationwide protests seeking justice for her.
The hearing on his sentencing will take place on Monday.
Investigation transfer
CBI takes over investigation, files chargesheet against Roy
Due to public outcry, the Calcutta High Court transferred the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The CBI took over from the West Bengal CID, which had initially arrested Roy.
The bureau then filed a chargesheet against Roy, who was serving as a civic volunteer with Kolkata Police at the time of the crime.
Aftermath
Widespread protests and separate investigations follow verdict
The CBI also arrested former RG Kar principal Sandeep Ghosh and police officer Abhijeet Mondal, accusing them of attempting to destroy evidence.
However, they were granted default bail because the CBI failed to file the chargesheet against them within the 90-day timeframe.
Dr. Ghosh continues to be in jail after being charged with alleged financial violations at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
Judicial intervention
Supreme Court intervenes, victim's father expresses hope for justice
The Supreme Court also intervened in the case, framing guidelines for workplace safety for doctors and monitoring the investigation.
It had ordered the establishment of a National Task Force (NTF) to investigate broader concerns of doctor and medical professional safety and dignity, as well as gender-based workplace abuse against such experts.