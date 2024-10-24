Summarize Simplifying... In short As Cyclone Dana approaches, the India Meteorological Department has issued a red warning for 10 districts in Odisha and West Bengal.

Around 1.6 lakh people have been evacuated to 851 relief camps, and helplines are operational for those in need.

Flight operations from Kolkata and Bhubaneswar airports will be suspended for safety reasons.

Cyclone Dana is likely to make landfall tonight

Banerjee monitors situation ahead of 'Cyclone Dana' landfall from Nabanna

By Chanshimla Varah 07:55 pm Oct 24, 202407:55 pm

What's the story West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday monitored the situation of Cyclone Dana from Nabanna, the state secretariat in Kolkata, ahead of the expected landfall between the Odisha-West Bengal coast. The cyclone is moving toward the coast at a speed of 12km per hour and is likely to make landfall on Thursday night. "I will stay in Nabanna tonight until the landfall of Cyclone Dana," Banerjee said at a press briefing earlier.

Warning issued

IMD issues red warning for 10 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red warning for 10 districts in Odisha and West Bengal as the cyclone approaches. Banerjee said that around 1.6 lakh people have been evacuated from flood-prone areas across the state. Of those evacuated, 83,537 people have been shifted to 851 relief camps established by the government.

Preparations underway

Helplines operational, officials monitoring storm closely

Banerjee assured that helplines are functional 24/7 and officials are monitoring the storm closely at the district and block levels. The emergency helpline numbers for those in need are 033-22143526 and 033-22141070. She urged residents to stay cautious as the cyclone approaches and advised against spreading misinformation. "Do not panic and be careful. There's a lot of false information circulating. Don't fall for it or be provoked," she warned during her briefing.

Banerjee at Nabanna

Airport

Flight operations from Kolkata, Bhubaneswar airports suspended

All flight operations from Kolkata and Bhubaneswar will also remain suspended from October 24 evening to October 25 morning. "To ensure the safety of passengers and aircraft, all stakeholders including ATC, CNS (communication, navigation and surveillance department), chairman and vice-chairman of AOC (airport operators committee), unanimously decided to suspend operations," Kolkata airport Director Dr Pravat Ranjan Beuria told PTI.