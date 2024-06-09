Next Article

VK Pandian retires from active politics

Patnaik's aide VK Pandian retires from politics after election drubbing

By Chanshimla Varah 05:59 pm Jun 09, 202405:59 pm

What's the story Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's close aide, VK Pandian, has announced his retirement from active politics. This decision follows the Biju Janata Dal (BJD)'s defeat in both the Lok Sabha and assembly elections. In a video message, Pandian stated, "My intent of joining politics was only to assist Naveen..and now consciously I decide to withdraw myself from active politics." The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 78 seats in the assembly election, putting an end to the BJD's 24-year rule.

Twitter Post

Check out Pandian's announcement here

Reason

'Outsider' perception of Pandian

According to reports, one of the reasons for the BJD's loss is a growing anti-outsider sentiment toward Pandian, who exercised enormous power within the BJD and the state's administrative machinery and was widely seen as the de facto ruler. This perception of an "outsider" from Tamil Nadu ruling the government did not sit well with the Odia people, who came to resent the former IAS officer's dominance.

Successor speculations

Patnaik defends Pandian, dismisses successor speculations

However, Patnaik dismissed rumors of Pandian being his potential successor, stating that the people of Odisha would decide his successor. "He joined the party and has not held any post. He did not contest the elections from any constituency. I have always clearly said when asked about my successor that it is not Pandian," Patnaik said. He also highlighted Pandian's contributions to health, education, sports, and temple restoration programs in the state.

Farewell address

Person of integrity and honesty: Patnaik

"As an officer, he (Pandian) did an excellent job in different fields in the last 10 years, be it during two cyclones or the COVID-19 pandemic. After this good work, he retired from the bureaucracy and joined the BJD. And contributed largely by doing excellent work," Patnaik said "He is a person of integrity and honesty and should be remembered for that," the former CM added.

Election results

Shift in power: BJP secures majority in Odisha Assembly

The BJP emerged victorious in both the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state. In the assembly election, it won 78 out of the 147 seats, allowing it to form its first government in Odisha. In contrast, BJD managed to win only 51 seats. The result was similarly remarkable in the Lok Sabha election, with the party winning 20 out of 21 seats. The BJD, on the other hand, failed to secure a single seat.