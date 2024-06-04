Next Article

MVA alliance leads in Maharashtra election

Election results: INDIA takes considerable lead over NDA in Maharashtra

By Chanshimla Varah 12:37 pm Jun 04, 202412:37 pm

What's the story Proving the exit poll predictions wrong, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance is leading in 27 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. Exit polls had predicted 22 to 35 seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti and 15 to 26 seats for the MVA. As per the latest trend, the Mahayuti is leading in 20 seats.

Poll predictions

Exit polls defied by early vote counts

Party-wise, the BJP is leading on 13 seats, while state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is leading on six seats and Ajit Pawar led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on one seat. On the other hand, the Congress is leading on nine, Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena (UBT) on eight, and Sharad Pawar led NCP on 10 seats.

Constituency highlights

Key constituency leads in Maharashtra election 2024

In the Baramati constituency, Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar, is ahead against Sunetra Pawar with a lead of 11,499 votes. In Kalyan, incumbent MP Shrikant Shinde is leading by a significant margin of 78,081 votes. Meanwhile, in Pune Lok Sabha seat race, former Pune Mayor and BJP candidate Murlidhar Mohol is leading against Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar by 16,678 votes.

Other leads

Nitin Gadkari leading in Nagpur

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is leading in also Nagpur, while his cabinet colleague Narayan Rane is leading in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg. In Mumbai North, Union minister Piyush Goyal is leading, while in Thane, Shiv Sena candidate Naresh Mhaske is leading by 40,000 votes over Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Rajan Vichare. From Sangli seat, Congress rebel Vishal Patil was leading. He is contesting as an independent.