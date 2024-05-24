Next Article

Graffiti comes up just two days before the phase six of Lok Sabha elections

'Boycott elections' graffiti come up on DU walls; FIRs filed

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:12 pm May 24, 202412:12 pm

What's the story Two First Information Reports (FIRs) were lodged following the discovery of graffiti advocating for an election boycott on Delhi University walls. The graffiti, which surfaced on Thursday, appeared just two days before the phase six of Lok Sabha elections scheduled for Saturday, May 25. The slogans included phrases such as "Boycott elections, join new democracy," and another in Hindi that translates to "Boycott the election."

Threat emails

Bomb threat hoaxes target Delhi University colleges

On the same day as the graffiti incident, at least 14 colleges affiliated with DU received bomb threat emails. The institutions targeted included Hindu College, St. Stephen's College, Lady Shri Ram College, Kirori Mal College, Hansraj College, Miranda House, and Indraprastha College for Women. After a thorough police inspection of these premises, all threats were confirmed as hoaxes.

Twitter Post

Graffiti on walls in Delhi University area

Police response

Delhi Police confirm bomb threats as hoaxes

A police official familiar with the situation stated that most colleges were closed due to a gazetted holiday. Some administrative staff present at the time reported the threat emails to their respective principals and subsequently to the police. "They saw the threat email and reported it to the principals and further to the police. They were safely evacuated," said the officer, confirming that all threats were false.

Election preparations

Security strengthened ahead of Lok Sabha elections

As Delhi prepares for the Lok Sabha elections on May 25, security measures have been increased across the national capital. Polling will occur across all constituencies from 7:00am to 6:00pm. Authorities have also prepared polling stations across Delhi in response to a heatwave warning issued by the India Meteorological Department. The elections will primarily see a contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, comprising the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).