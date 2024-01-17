Delhi: Fog, coldwave persist; flight and train movement disrupted

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 11:08 am Jan 17, 2024

At least 53 flights from Delhi were canceled on Wednesday

Delhi, on Wednesday, woke up to another cold day as dense fog persisted in parts of the capital and adjoining states. The minimum temperature in Delhi dropped to 4 degrees Celsius, ANI reported. The extreme weather conditions delayed flight operations. At least 53 flights were canceled and 120 others delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said there would be no relief from the coldwave and dense fog for at least four days.

Why does this story matter?

Much of North India has been blanketed by a cold wave and thick fog since last month. Delhi recorded the coldest morning of the season on January 14, with the mercury dropping to 3.5 degrees Celsius. Sub-zero temperatures and dense fog over the Indo-Gangetic Plain in the hills have made commuting extremely difficult. This resulted in severe disruption of flight operations at the Delhi airport. Neighboring states also saw delays in train and flight operations.

IMD issues fog, coldwave Delhi, Punjab and Haryana

On Tuesday, IMD issued an orange alert for very dense fog and coldwave conditions in Delhi on Wednesday and Thursday. Additionally, a red alert was issued for Punjab and Haryana, forecasting very dense fog and cold wave conditions on Wednesday, followed by an orange alert in both states on Thursday. The advisory also mentioned the likelihood of adverse weather conditions affecting commuting.

Advisory for travelers, SOPs for airlines

Amid the travel chaos, travelers have been advised to stay informed about their flight status and plan to avoid inconvenience. To recall, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for airlines in response to criticism over fog-related flight delays and cancellations. The DGCA directed that airlines should cancel flights expected to be delayed for over three hours due to fog. The guidelines also require airlines to provide accurate, real-time updates on fog-induced delays.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announces 6-point action plan

Separately, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday released a statement detailing a six-point action plan to battle disruptions in flight operations due to extreme weather conditions. Over 100 flights were delayed and 17 flights were canceled on Tuesday at the Delhi airport due to a dense fog. " War rooms will be set up by airports...to address any issues," he said. In addition, he said that the Centre was reviewing daily reports from all six metro airports.