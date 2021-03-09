Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia today shot back at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's comment that he had become a "backbencher" after joining the saffron party. Scindia, 50, has responded to the taunt saying he wished that the Congress leader had shown similar concerns when he was in that party. Here's more on what he said.

Context What had Gandhi said about Scindia?

Yesterday, Gandhi spoke about Scindia, once his close-aide, at a meeting of the Youth Wing of the Congress. "He (Scindia) would have become the Chief Minister had he stayed with Congress but has become a backbencher in the BJP...I told him - One day you will become the Chief Minister. But he chose another route (sic)," Gandhi had reportedly commented.

Response Wish Gandhi was as concerned earlier, says Scindia

"Write it down, he will never become Chief Minister there. He will have to come back here for that," the Congress leader had further said, according to ANI. Responding to Gandhi's remark on Tuesday, Scindia reportedly said, "It would have been a different situation had Rahul Gandhi been concerned the same way as he is now, when I was in the Congress."

History Scindia had left the Congress last March

Scindia had left the Congress, the party he had been associated with for 19 years, in March last year. Along with him, several other legislators loyal to him also quit the party to join the rival BJP, eventually leading to the collapse of the party's government led by then-Chief Minister Kamal Nath and the return of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh.

Other details Next Assembly elections in MP due in 2023