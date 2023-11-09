Tamil Nadu: Monsoon prompts school holiday in 5 districts

By Riya Baibhawi 12:59 pm Nov 09, 202312:59 pm

IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall in south Indian states

Five districts in Tamil Nadu declared a school holiday on Thursday as the northeastern monsoon continues to intensify. These include Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Madurai, Theni, and Dinidigul, as well as some taluks in Nilgiris. The downpour has also led to the cancellation of two trains on the Nilgiris Mountain Railway section, as soil beneath the track was washed away by rains in Kallar and Adderly. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted isolated heavy rainfall in the state and Kerala on Thursday.

Incessant rainfall and waterlogging in Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, regions like Pasupathipalayam and Tadavalaga are witnessing continuous rainfall and waterlogging, prompting the IMD to issue orange alerts. The Tenkasi region recorded 12cm of rainfall, while Ayikudi received 10cm of rain on November 6. To recall, the state government had ordered a school holiday for two days on November 4 in the capital city of Chennai, Madhurai, and several other areas. Notably, isolated areas in coastal Karnataka and Kerala have also been hit by heavy rainfall.

Significant downpour in Kerala

Kerala has been receiving significant rainfall for the past few days, with Kannur district registering 7cm of rain on Wednesday. Per IMD, heavy (7-11cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala on Thursday. Amidst its battle with heavy rainfall, the Kerala government announced on Wednesday that it would provide Rs. 7 crore toward the rehabilitation of rain-affected regions of Himachal Pradesh.

South India to be hit by light to moderate showers

The met department has also predicted light to moderate showers in the southern part of India until Friday or Saturday. Heavy rainfall is expected in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Rayalaseema, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala-Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and South Interior Karnataka. Scattered rainfall is also expected in Telangana. There is a possibility of light rainfall or snowfall at isolated locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad on Friday.

