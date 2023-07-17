ED raids TN minister, son; Stalin points at Opposition meet

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 17, 2023 | 03:38 pm 3 min read

The ED reportedly carried out raids at the premises of Tamil Nadu minister K Ponmudy and his son Gautham Sigamani

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) reportedly carried out raids at the premises of Tamil Nadu's Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy and his son Gautham Sigamani, an MP, in four locations, including Chennai and Viluppuram. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre initiated the action to divert attention from the joint meeting of the opposition parties.

Why does this story matter?

The ED's action came hours before the scheduled meeting of 24 opposition parties in Bengaluru, aimed at defeating the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Earlier, the ED arrested Tamil Nadu's Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji on money laundering charges. The state's ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and other opposition parties have accused the BJP of using Central agencies for political ends.

DMK not worried: Stalin

Stalin said the BJP is worried because of the meeting of the opposition parties and is using the ED just like it has done in the northern states. "The DMK is not worried about it," he said, before leaving for the two-day meeting in Bengaluru.

AIADMK didn't take action in 10 years: Stalin

Stalin further alleged that the DMK's arch-rival the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) lodged a "false case" against Ponmudy. He said, "The case was registered 13 years ago and the AIADMK was in power for 10 years (2011-21) but they did not take any action." "Courts have dismissed two cases registered against Ponmudy in the last 10 years," he added.

Alleged irregularity cost Rs. 28 crore to exchequer

A team of seven ED sleuths accompanied by paramilitary forces began the search at 7:00am at the premises linked to Ponmudy, his relatives, and associates. The action against Ponmudy is based on allegations of financial irregularities during his tenure as the state's mining minister in 2006-11, which reportedly caused a loss of Rs. 28.37 crore to the exchequer.

Quarry allocated by allegedly violating license conditions

A case was filed against Ponmudy and Sigamani in 2012 for allegedly allocating a red sand quarry by violating the license conditions. The father-son duo is accused of facilitating excessive mining beyond the prescribed depth. In 2020, the ED raided the premises of Sigamani, the second accused in the case, and attached properties worth Rs. 8.6 crore, The Indian Express reported.

Action by illegally-appointed person also illegal: DMK leader

ED director must quit: SC

The raid also came days after the Supreme Court ruled that ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra must quit as the two tenure extensions granted to him in 2021 and 2022 were invalid and illegal. The SC gave him time till July 31 to resign. It stated that the time extension was granted to facilitate the "smooth transition" of official responsibilities to his successor.

