Andhra, Maharashtra under alert; heavy rain predicted in Gujarat, Odisha

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 21, 2023 | 12:19 pm 3 min read

The IMD issued a fresh warning for the next five days, predicting varying amounts of rainfall in several states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh warning for the next five days, predicting varying amounts of rainfall in several states. The weather agency issued a red alert for Maharashtra and a flood warning for Andhra Pradesh while forecasting more downpours in Gujarat, Odisha, and flood-hit Himachal Pradesh. It also issued an orange alert for Goa till July 24 amid incessant rains.

Cyclonic circulation over northwest MP causing downpour in region

The IMD said a cyclonic circulation over northwest Madhya Pradesh is causing rainfall in and around the region. It also warned of more landslides in Maharashtra and Odisha's hilly regions, as well as waterlogging problems in other areas. Furthermore, the eastern parts of Rajasthan, adjacent to northwest Madhya Pradesh, are likely to experience a very heavy downpour on Friday, which could continue till Monday.

Heavy rainfall, landslides predicted in Odisha

The IMD added that the formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal off Odisha's coast is triggering rainfall in the region. It predicted light to moderate widespread showers with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall till Monday. It warned Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, and Gajapati to take precautionary measures and predicted the formation of another low-pressure area on Monday.

Gujarat, Maharashtra under alert as very heavy rainfall predicted

The IMD said Mumbai is likely to witness extremely heavy rainfall until Saturday, while an alert has been sounded in Maharashtra for the next five days. Schools will remain closed in Palghar, Thane, and several blocks of Pune. The IMD has also issued an orange alert in Gujarat for Friday as heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted in the state.

Orange alert in Telangana, Godavari river swells

Telangana experienced incessant rainfall over the last three days, prompting the IMD to issue an orange alert. The state government declared a two-day holiday for all government offices and educational institutions in Hyderabad till Saturday. Separately, authorities have sounded a flood alert in Andhra Pradesh as rainfall brought copious inflows into the Godavari River, causing the water level in the Polavaram dam to rise.

Flash floods hit Himachal, portion of Uttarakhand NH washed away

In Himachal Pradesh, massive flash-floods hit Kinnaur and Shimla districts on Thursday, prompting authorities to postpone the Kinner Kailash Yatra, scheduled to start from Kalpa on August 1, to August 15. Several people were stranded as a portion of the Gairsain-Karnaprayag National Highway in Uttarakhand's Chamoli was washed away following heavy rainfall. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand on Friday and Saturday.

