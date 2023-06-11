India

Maharashtra: Curfew in Amalner after groups clash over petty issue

Maharashtra: Curfew in Amalner after groups clash over petty issue

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 11, 2023 | 10:59 am 1 min read

The clashes took place on Friday night

Violent clashes broke out in Jalgaon's Amalner area in Maharashtra over a minor issue, following which the authorities imposed a curfew for 48 hours, India Today reported, quoting police officials. The incident occurred around 10:00pm on Friday when two groups reportedly started arguing over children's toys. The altercation turned violent, after which the groups started pelting stones at each other.

Over 100 cases registered in connection with violence

The Amalnagar Police has reportedly registered over 100 cases in connection with the clashes. So far, 31 people have been arrested. The police reportedly said a curfew was imposed from 11:00am on Saturday to 11:00am on Monday to keep the situation under control. It would be extended if needed, although the situation has been peaceful until now, the officials added.

Incident occurred days after Kolhapur violence

This comes days after violence erupted between two communities over social media posts in Maharashtra's Kolhapur on Wednesday. The tensions also turned political, with leaders of several parties giving controversial statements. According to reports, the police detained 36 people, including three minors, in connection with the clashes. The authorities also booked over 350 people, and mobile internet services were suspended for 31 hours.

Share this timeline