India

Maharashtra tense over social media posts on Aurangzeb, Tipu Sultan

Maharashtra tense over social media posts on Aurangzeb, Tipu Sultan

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 07, 2023, 06:15 pm 2 min read

Maharashtra tense over social media post on Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan

Tensions gripped Maharashtra on Wednesday after members of some Hindu organizations clashed with police in Kolhapur district during a protest sparked by social media posts about Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan. Protesters were demanding a "Maharashtra bandh" in response to the alleged "offensive" posts. Meanwhile, a curfew has been imposed in the district, while CM Eknath Shinde has appealed for peace.

What triggered the protests

Reportedly, some youths shared a WhatsApp status about Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan along with an "objectionable" audio message. Following this, some Hindu groups staged a protest on Tuesday, demanding action against the individuals responsible. The protests turned violent on Wednesday when the protesters damaged various shops and vehicles at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, prompting the police to resort to lathi-charge.

Curfew imposed across Kolhapur; internet suspended too

Officials said that a curfew has been imposed across the district and internet access has also been suspended. Authorities have deployed the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Rapid Action Force (RAF), and Maharashtra Police in the area.The Superintendent of Police for Kolhapur, Mahendra Pandit, stated that the police have urged protestors to uphold calm and stop the demonstration immediately.

Kolhapur District Collector Rahul Rekhawar briefs media about Kolhapur situation

CM Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis appeal for peace

Maharashtra CM Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis also appealed to people to maintain law and order while the probe is on. Responding to the incident, Shinde said, "Police investigation is underway and action will be taken against those found guilty." Fadnavis also instructed the state home department to probe the matter and take stern action against the culprits.

No forgiveness in Maharashtra for those who praise Aurangzeb: Fadnavis

"There is no forgiveness in Maharashtra for those who praise Aurangzeb. Police are also taking action. At the same time, it is our collective responsibility to ensure that peace is maintained," Fadnavis said.