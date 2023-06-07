India

Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva, Mukhtar Ansari's aide, shot dead inside court

Written by Ayushi Goswami Jun 07, 2023, 05:46 pm 1 min read

Jeeva was accused of killing a BJP MLA in 1997

Gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva, a close aide of convicted gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was shot dead inside a court in Lucknow, ﻿Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, reported ANI. According to reports, a police official and a minor girl were also injured in the firing. The shooter, who was reportedly dressed as a lawyer, has been arrested.

Reports said Jeeva, who started his career as a compounder, appeared for a trial related to the 1997 murder case of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Brahmadutt Dwivedi. Notably, Ansari is also an accused in this case. In 2021, Jeeva's wife, Payal, wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) saying that her husband's life was in danger.