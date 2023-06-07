India

Cardiologist (41) who performed 16,000 surgeries dies of heart attack

Written by Ayushi Goswami Jun 07, 2023, 05:47 pm 1 min read

Gandhi died on Tuesday morning

Gaurav Gandhi, a well-known cardiologist from Gujarat's Jamnagar, died of a heart attack on Tuesday, reported Free Press Journal. He was 41 years old and had performed over 16,000 surgeries throughout his medical career. According to reports, he worked on Monday as usual but suffered a heart attack unexpectedly early Tuesday.

Gandhi was rushed to hospital early Tuesday

Reportedly, Gandhi's wife said that on Monday, he had dinner and went to bed without any health issues. On Tuesday morning, when the family members went to wake him up, he was found unconscious. He was then immediately rushed to the hospital. Despite the swift response, Gandhi was pronounced dead at the hospital. The doctor was actively involved in the "Halt Heart Attacks" campaign.