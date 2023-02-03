India

Amul raises milk prices by Rs. 3/liter for all variants

Written by Prateek Talukdar Feb 03, 2023, 11:03 am 2 min read

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which manages the cooperative dairy brand Anand Milk Union Limited (AMUL), has hiked the price of all variants of packaged milk by Rs. 3 per liter starting Friday. After the revision, each liter of Amul Gold costs Rs. 66, Amul Taaza Rs. 54, Amul cow milk Rs. 56, and Amul A2 buffalo milk Rs. 70.

Why does this story matter?

This is the second time this financial year that Amul has increased milk prices. It hiked rates in October 2022, when the price was increased by Rs. 2 per liter for all markets except Gujarat.

Its competitor Mother Dairy raised prices in Delhi-NCR for three consecutive months. Amul is India's biggest dairy company and is jointly controlled by Gujarat's milk producers and unions.

Here's the list of prices

Amul has increased prices of Amul pouch milk (All variants) by Rs 3 per litre: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited pic.twitter.com/At3bxoGNPW — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2023

Rising cost of operation cited as reason earlier

While increasing the price in October, it cited an increase in the overall cost of operation and production of milk. The cattle feeding cost alone has increased by approximately 20% compared to last year, it said. Considering the rise in input costs, the member unions also increased farmers' prices in the range of 8-9% over the previous year.

Milk price was stable for 7 years

The price of milk has gone up by Rs. 12 per liter in the last 10 months. Before that, the price of milk remained unchanged for nearly seven years. Between April 2013 to May 2014, the price of milk jumped by Rs. 8 per liter. Generally, milk prices surge in the summer owing to a decrease in production and more payment to cattle herders.