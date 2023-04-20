India

Mumbai: Man chokes 2-year-old son to death to marry girlfriend

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 20, 2023, 07:36 pm 2 min read

Locals found the dead body wrapped in a plastic sheet and informed the police (Representational image)

A man was arrested in Mumbai, Maharashtra, for allegedly choking his two-year-old son to death and throwing his body in a plastic bag. The 22-year-old accused, Rehmat Ali Ansari, committed the crime after his girlfriend agreed to marry him only if he got rid of his wife and son, Hindustan Times reported. The child's body was found at the Sion-Mahim Link Road on Wednesday.

Accused filed missing person's report after murder

According to the Mumbai Police, Ansari and his wife, Tahira Bano, visited the police station late on Tuesday and filed a missing person's report. Later, the locals found the body wrapped in a plastic sheet and informed the police. During interrogation, Bano suspected her husband's involvement in the murder as she had already suspected him of having an extramarital affair.

Accused had affair with relative for 3 years

The police further said it immediately started looking for the accused and nabbed him just in time as he was planning to flee to Uttar Pradesh. Ansari admitted to having a three-year affair with the 20-year-old relative and wanting to marry her. Recently, a prospective groom had come to see the woman, and she was under pressure to marry, so he murdered his son.