India

Why new international airport in Navi Mumbai is special

Why new international airport in Navi Mumbai is special

Written by Ayushi Goswami Jun 10, 2023, 05:59 pm 2 min read

The new airport is being built by the Adani Group

The under-construction international airport in Navi Mumbai is reportedly set to start its operations by December 2024. Located at the heart of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) at Ulwe, the airport is being built by the Adani Group in four phases. Reportedly, it would be one of the world's most energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable airports. Read on more for interesting details.

Maharashtra CM, deputy CM inspected airport site on Wednesday

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and his deputy, Devendra Fadnavis, conducted an aerial inspection of the site on Wednesday. The airport would be operational by next year and inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi, said Shinde following the survey. Meanwhile, Fadnavis tweeted, "I have no doubt that the airport will usher in the development of a new 'Third Mumbai' after Mumbai, Navi Mumbai."

Fadnavis inspects airport site

Project's cost is Rs. 16,700 crore

According to reports, the airport, spread over 1,160 hectares, is being constructed at the cost of Rs. 16,700 crore. Its first phase is likely to be completed by December 2024. Moreover, the project is a joint venture of Adani Airports, one of India's largest airport operators, and City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO).

Majority of electricity to be generated by solar power

Reports further revealed that the airport would extensively use green electricity, which will mostly be generated by solar power plants generated on-site. Moreover, the terminal's design is inspired by the country's national flower lotus. Notably, the need for this airport arrived due to growing air traffic demand and pressure on the existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Airport's distance from Mumbai airport is 35km

With the new airport, Maharashtra will have five international airports. The other four are in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Nashik. It will be 35km from the Mumbai airport, 46km from Thane, 49km from Gateway of India, 56km from Mira Road, 115km from Pune, 170km from Nashik, and 296km from Ratnagiri. The airport will have the capacity to accommodate nine crore passengers by 2032.

Share this timeline