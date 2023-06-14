India

Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD issues red alert, flood warning in Gujarat

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan June 14, 2023 | 01:33 pm 3 min read

IMD has issued red alert and flood warning in Gujarat ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy's landfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a red alert warning in Gujarat, saying Cyclone Biparjoy might cause a "gigantic storm" before making landfall on Thursday. It also warned people in the state's coastal districts that the cyclone would likely inundate many low-lying areas. The cyclone is also likely to wreak "colossal damage" and disrupt essential services such as power and transportation.

Why does this story matter?

Earlier, it was thought that the cyclone would not impact the Indian coast but would instead delay the subcontinent's monsoon season. It was reportedly headed towards Pakistan but suddenly reversed course, turning toward the northern Gujarat coast and endangering the lives of thousands of people. According to studies, cyclonic storms over the Arabian Sea are becoming more common and intense due to climate change.

Cyclone Biparjoy's landfall likely on Thursday near Gujarat's Mandvi: IMD

Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall on Thursday between Gujarat's Mandvi and Pakistan's port city of Karachi, according to the IMD. It is expected to cause property damage and disruptions to key services including power, communication, and transportation in several Gujarat districts. The cyclone is also expected to inundate low-lying regions in Kachchh, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, and Morbi districts.

Over 35,000 people evacuated; NDRF, SDRF teams on standby

According to officials, over 35,000 people from Gujarat's coastal districts have been evacuated and shifted to safe shelters and relief camps ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy's landfall. They said 17 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and 12 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are on standby for rescue operations. Reportedly, pre-cyclonic rainfall and severe winds resulted in four deaths within 24 hours.

95 trains canceled or temporarily terminated

As of Wednesday, around 95 trains running through, originating in, or terminating in coastal areas of Gujarat have been canceled or short-terminated until June 15, according to Western Railway officials. Notably, 67 trains were also canceled on Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall forecast in some parts of coastal Gujarat

Furthermore, the cyclone system is expected to bring light to moderate rainfall to Gujarat's coastal districts on Wednesday. The rainfall intensity would increase with heavy to very heavy rains in a few areas and extremely heavy in isolated locations over Kachchh, Devbhumi Dwarka, and Jamnagar. Heavy rains are also expected in Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi, Junagarh, and isolated locations in Saurashtra and north Gujarat.

Cyclone Biparjoy hovers over Arabian Sea close to Jakhau Port

Cyclone Biparjoy is located over the northeast Arabian Sea, approximately 290km southwest of Gujarat's Jakhau Port and 370km south-southwest of Karachi, Pakistan. The very severe cyclonic storm is expected to cross Saurashtra and Kutch, as well as the neighboring Pakistan beaches between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port, by June 15 evening, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135km/hr.

Watch: Videos of trees uprooted, traffic disrupted after heavy rainfall

