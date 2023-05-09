Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Roads waterlogged after rainfall, IMD forecasts showers until Friday

May 09, 2023

Since March 1, Bengaluru has received 153 mm of rainfall

Heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday left many parts of Karnataka's Bengaluru flooded, leading to traffic jams on some key roads, reported News18. According to reports, Bannerghatta Road, Basavanagudi, Jayanagar, Layout, Shanthinagar, Lakkasandra, Kanakapura Road, and Outer Ring Road turned into pools and witnessed traffic snarls. Meanwhile, citizens took to Twitter to share footage of waterlogged areas.

Video showing waterlogging situation in Bengaluru

Bengaluru to witness spells of rain until Friday

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru will experience light to moderate rainfall until Friday. The weather department stated that a low-pressure area formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea on Monday, resulting in heavy rainfall in the city. Since March 1, Bengaluru has received 153 mm of rainfall, the IMD added.